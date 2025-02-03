Hakan Calhanoglu News: Workmanlike against Milan

Calhanoglu (thigh) registered four crosses (four accurate), one clearance, one key pass and three corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw against AC Milan.

Calhanoglu got the start after sitting out six matches and played for an hour but didn't look in top form and mostly accumulated stats thanks to set pieces. He'll look to gear fully into shape in the next few matches. Kristjan Asllani will stay in the mix if he needs to be managed. He has posted two goals, two assists, 13 chances created and 19 crosses (16 accurate) in his last five appearances.