Hakim Karamoko Injury: Dealing with illness

Haramoko won't be in the mix for Saturday's season opener against Philadelphia Union as the forward battles through an illness. He'll aim to bounce back in time for next week's matchup, but his absence shouldn't shake up the starting XI all that much. Once fully fit for D.C. United, he's expected to slot into a rotational role rather than lock down a regular starting spot.