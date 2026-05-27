Hakim Karamoko News: Loaned to Forward Madison FC

Karamoko has been loaned to Forward Madison FC in USL League One for the remainder of the 2026 MLS season, with DC United retaining the ability to recall him at any point, the club announced.

Karamoko was selected 10th overall in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft out of North Carolina State and made two appearances for DC United across all competitions, including his debut as a substitute against Philadelphia Union on April 26 and a start in the US Open Cup victory over Charleston Battery on May 6. Karamoko arrives at Forward Madison off the back of a productive two-year college career at NC State where he scored 11 goals and added three assists across 31 appearances, earning ACC All-Freshman Team honors in 2023 before leading the Wolfpack in scoring the following season with seven goals. The New York native will look to develop through regular playing time in League One before pushing for a more permanent role in DC United's first team plans upon his return.