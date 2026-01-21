Evjen suffered an injury on the second challenge that saw Rodri being sent off in Tuesday's clash against Manchester City and was forced off in the 76th minute. The midfielder will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue and will hope it is only a minor one, with the final league phase match coming next week as Glimt face Atletico on Wednesday. If Evjen has to miss the game, it would be a massive blow for Glimt since he has been an undisputed starter in midfield. Ulrik Saltnes will likely replace him if he misses out.