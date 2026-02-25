Hakon Evjen News: Scores in win
Evjen scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Tuesday's 2-1 win against Inter Milan.
Evjen took a pair of shots during Tuesday's clash and was efficient, scoring once during the upset. The midfielder isn't a constant goalscoring threat, but he made the most of his chances against a top opponent. Evjen will hope he can build on this showing with a spot in the knockout stage secured.
