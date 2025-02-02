Hakon Haraldsson Injury: Earns assist, exits injured

Haraldsson assisted once to go with three shots (two on goal), four crosses (three accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 4-1 victory versus St. Etienne. He was injured and subbed out in the 84th minute.

Haraldsson bagged an assist Saturday, finding Gabriel Gudmundsson in the 72nd minute for the club's third goal of the match. He now has four goal contributions in 12 league appearances (nine starts). However, it was not all good, as he would exit the field in the 84th minute due to injury. He has started in eight of their past 10 games, so he will hope this is only a minor injury and he can be fit soon.