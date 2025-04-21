Fantasy Soccer
Hakon Haraldsson News: Creates four chances Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 21, 2025 at 6:25am

Haraldsson registered one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and eight corners in Sunday's 3-1 win against AJ Auxerre.

Haraldsson had a productive outing Sunday despite not being involved in any of his side's three goals. He created four chances for the third time this season and also set season highs in crosses (seven) and corners (eight). He also took one off-target shot and won four duels before he was subbed off in the 86th minute for Ngal'ayel Mukau.

