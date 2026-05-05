Hakon Haraldsson headshot

Hakon Haraldsson News: Leads chances and scores

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 5, 2026 at 4:01am

Haraldsson scored one goal to go with five shots (three on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and four chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Le Havre.

Haraldsson was his side's most dangerous offensive threat on the night, leading in both chances created and shots with four and five respectively, while also finding the net for the team's lone goal. The midfielder has now scored three goals across his last eight games, attempting 17 shots and creating 15 chances during that run.

Hakon Haraldsson
Lille
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