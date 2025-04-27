Fantasy Soccer
Hakon Haraldsson News: Logs goal and assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Haraldsson scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 victory against Angers.

Fortunately for Haraldsson, he will not go two whole months without a goal or an assist, getting both in Lille's latest game. The attacking midfielder will enter May with five goals and three assists this season, three more for both than what he logged a year ago.

Hakon Haraldsson
Lille
