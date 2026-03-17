Hakon Haraldsson News: Nets one goal

Haraldsson scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-1 win against Rennes.

Haraldsson scored one goal in Sunday's 2-1 win over Rennes, finishing from close range after being set up by Matias Fernandez-Pardo to seal the victory, ending his run of 13 appearances across all competitions without a goal contribution. The midfielder showed his ability to arrive in dangerous areas and make a difference in the final third, adding two key passes and two crosses. The Icelandic international continues to be an important attacking piece this season, having now recorded six goals and one assist in 24 Ligue 1 appearances.