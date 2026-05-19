Hakon Haraldsson News: Registers most crosses

Haraldsson registered one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-0 defeat to AJ Auxerre. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 40th minute.

Haraldsson recorded the joint most crosses in the game, created one chance, and also made two tackles. He made 32 appearances this campaign, starting 29 times and registering eight goals and one assist.