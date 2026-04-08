Hakon Haraldsson News: Scores opening goal

Haraldsson scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Lens.

Haraldsson opened the scoring in the first half to register his seventh league goal of the season. The midfielder has shown signs of returning to his best form of late, netting twice in his last three games while also generating considerable attacking output, attempting six shots at a rate of two per game and creating seven chances across that same stretch.