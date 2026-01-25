Haraldsson joined Lille ahead of the 2023\/24 season and quickly established himself as a key player thanks to his versatility, operating both as a forward and a box-to-box midfielder across central and wide roles. He recorded five goals in 38 appearances in his first season, which included a run to the Conference League quarterfinals. He followed that up with eight goals in 38 matches in 2024\/25, notably scoring in the Champions League round of 16 against Borussia Dortmund. During the current 2025\/26 campaign, the number 10 has continued to progress, tallying six goals in 26 appearances. At 22 years old, Haraldsson has totaled 19 goals in 102 matches for Lille.