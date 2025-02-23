Fantasy Soccer
Hakon Haraldsson headshot

Hakon Haraldsson News: Two goals in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Haraldsson scored two goals to go with three shots (three on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 win against Monaco.

Haraldsson is up to four goals this season, after he delivered his first multi-goal appearance of the campaign. He now has at least one shot in eight straight league games and is up to a total of seven shots on target in that span. Additionally, he has accounted for at least one chance created in seven consecutive outings and has a total of 15 chances created over that period.

Hakon Haraldsson
Lille
More Stats & News
