Hakon Haraldsson News: Two goals in win

Haraldsson scored two goals to go with three shots (three on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 win against Monaco.

Haraldsson is up to four goals this season, after he delivered his first multi-goal appearance of the campaign. He now has at least one shot in eight straight league games and is up to a total of seven shots on target in that span. Additionally, he has accounted for at least one chance created in seven consecutive outings and has a total of 15 chances created over that period.