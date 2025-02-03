Hakon Valdimarsson News: Concedes twice in rare start

Valdimarsson had one save and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

Valdimarsson made his second start of the season Sunday with Mark Flekken (strain) out. He did not play particularly well as he conceded two goals on just three shots on target. It's currently unclear how serious Flekken's injury is, but he has nearly two weeks until the next Premier League match at West Ham United Feb. 15.