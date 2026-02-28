Hakon Valdimarsson News: One save in crazy 4-3 win

Valdimarsson had one save and allowed three goals in Saturday's 4-3 win over Burnley.

Valdimarsson made his first Premier League start of the season as Caoimhim Kellher was absent for the birth of his child. He has also started in the FA Cup this season. He was forced into one save in the game as the match faded from a 3-0 lead to 3-3, before Brentford managed a winner in the final minutes. The first goal conceded was an own goal, and the second came from a heavy deflection.