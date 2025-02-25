Hamari Traore Injury: Back in the squad

Traore is back in the squad to face Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday after recovering from his long-term knee injury, the club announced.

Traore suffered a torn ACL in early September and has now fully recovered, as he is included in the squad for the Copa del Rey match against Real Madrid on Wednesday. It remains unclear whether he will reclaim his starting right-back role, as Jon Aramburu has been impressive in that position this season. The two are likely to compete for the spot in a healthy manner.