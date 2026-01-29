Traore had some load management this week and didn't train fully due to a knee injury. The right-back will be a late fitness call to know if he can make the squad against Marseille on Saturday. If Traore had to miss the game, it would be a blow for PFC since he is a regular starter in the backline when fit. If he had to miss the game, Nhoa Sangui will be the one starting on the right side of the backline, with Tuomas Ollila likely taking the left-back spot during the absence of Thibault De Smet (ankle).