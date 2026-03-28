Hamari Traore Injury: Starts in friendly

Traore (knee) made his return from a lengthy injury layoff and was in the starting lineup as his team secured a 2-0 friendly victory over Red Star.

The full-back had gone under the knife in early February, missing eight consecutive games for the club following the procedure. Prior to the injury, Traore had been a regular fixture in the starting lineup, having started six straight games when available. He marked his return by starting in a friendly, a positive sign as he looks to rebuild his fitness. With league action returning against Lorient on April 5, he could be in contention for a squad place, and should he continue his progression, a return to his starting spot appears well within reach once he is back to full fitness.