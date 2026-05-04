Hamed Traore Injury: Adductor injury ends season

Traore (adductor) suffered a tear of the right adductor during the closing stages of Saturday's match against Nantes and will not return to action before the end of the season, according to La Provence.

Traore was forced off on a stretcher after going down in severe pain following a deep run and powerful strike in extension, though he was seen walking unaided, albeit with a limp, when leaving the stadium an hour later. The Ivorian international finishes the campaign with two goals and one assist across 16 appearances in all competitions after joining on loan from Bournemouth. His season-ending injury comes with his future at Marseille already secured, as the option to purchase him permanently was automatically triggered upon his first appearance under the club's colors, tying him to the club through June 2030. The timing of the injury is a blow for the Olympiens heading into the final stretch of the season, as Traore had been providing a useful attacking option off the bench.