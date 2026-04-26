Hamed Traore Injury: Dealing with illness

Traore missed Sunday's 1-1 draw in the South Derby against Nice due to illness, the club posted.

Traore has been one of Marseille's key attacking options in recent weeks and his absence from such a significant fixture was a real blow for coach Habib Beye's side. The club will monitor his condition over the coming days before making a call on his availability for Saturday's clash against Nantes at La Beaujoire, with the hope being that the illness proves short-lived enough to have him back in the fold for the weekend. Quinten Timber will continue to cover in a more advanced role if Traore remains on the sidelines.