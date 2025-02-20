Hamed Traore Injury: Late call for Sunday

Traore (undisclosed) was forced off at halftime in the match against Brest due to an undisclosed injury. He trained Thursday morning, but the team does not want to rush his return, and he will be a late call for Sunday's match against Marseille, coach Christophe Pelissier said in a press conference.

Traore was forced off at halftime against Brest due to undisclosed issues and remains a late call for Sunday's match. The coach and medical staff are being cautious with his return. If he is unavailable, Ado Onaiwu is expected to see more playing time.