Hamed Traore Injury: Not available against Rennes

Traore (undisclosed) is ruled out for Sunday's clash against Rennes, coach Christophe Pelissier said in the press conference.

Traore will not be available for Sunday's game due to undisclosed reasons, which represents a significant blow for the AJA as he has been the most important player of the squad this season. His absence will force a change in the frontline, with Lassine Sinayoko likely getting his first start since mid-February.