Hamed Traore Injury: Remains sidelined due to hamstring

Traore (hamstring) is out for Sunday's match against Lyon, according to manager Christophe Pelissie, per Luc Hagege of L'Equipe.

Traore is remaining on the sidelines Sunday, with the attacker still not recovered for the contest against Lyon. That said, he is still yet to see a return date, hoping that can come soon with the season nearing an end. He is a regular starter when fit, so this continues to be a tough loss for the club.