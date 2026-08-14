Hamed Traore headshot

Hamed Traore Injury: Still recovering from injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

Traore (thigh) hasn't participated in any friendly so far due to his previous thigh problem and is iffy for the early rounds. "He's pushing in practice and isn't far overall, but we don't want to rush anything at this stage," coach Daniele De Rossi announced.

Traore passed the medicals and has been training throughout the summer, but he has been spared from the pre-season games to avoid risks. Even if he manages to be available for the opener, he'll be severely limited.

Hamed Traore
Genoa
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hamed Traore See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hamed Traore See More
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part V
SOC
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part V
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 19, 2024
Fantrax Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2023/24 Season
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2023/24 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
July 31, 2023
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2023/24 Season
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2023/24 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
July 31, 2023
Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups For Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups For Gameweek 37
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
May 16, 2023
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
April 5, 2023