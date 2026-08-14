Hamed Traore Injury: Still recovering from injury

Traore (thigh) hasn't participated in any friendly so far due to his previous thigh problem and is iffy for the early rounds. "He's pushing in practice and isn't far overall, but we don't want to rush anything at this stage," coach Daniele De Rossi announced.

Traore passed the medicals and has been training throughout the summer, but he has been spared from the pre-season games to avoid risks. Even if he manages to be available for the opener, he'll be severely limited.