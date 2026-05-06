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Hamed Traore Injury: Travels to Finland for surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Traore will travel to Finland to undergo surgery with a specialist in adductor pathologies, bringing a definitive end to his season, according to the club.

Traore suffered a right adductor tear in the closing stages of Saturday's match against Nantes and the decision to operate confirms there is no possibility of a return before the campaign concludes. The Ivorian international ends the season with two goals and one assist across 15 appearances in all competitions after joining on loan from Bournemouth, with his future at the club already secured through June 2030 following the automatic triggering of his purchase option.

Hamed Traore
Marseille
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