Hamed Traore News: Assists in win

Traore assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 win versus Marseille.

Traore assisted Gaetan Perrin's opening goal in the 35th minute with a well-timed through ball and continued his strong form. This was his second assist of the season and his eleventh goal contribution in 20 appearances. He will aim to add to those totals in Sunday's match against Strasbourg, a team he has already scored against this season.