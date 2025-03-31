Hamed Traore News: Attempts six shots

Traore recorded six shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and four chances created in Sunday's 1-0 win versus Montpellier.

Six is Traore's new high in shots for the 2024-25 Ligue 1. He continues his streak of games with at least a shot on goal, getting one in each of Auxerre's last 10 games. Across the 10-game span, Traore logged three goals, a decent conversion rate for someone mostly out wide like him.