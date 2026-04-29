Hamed Traore News: Clears illness
Traore (illness) returned to full team training this week and is available for Saturday's trip to Nantes, the club posted.
Traore had missed Sunday's South Derby against Nice due to illness, but his swift recovery puts him right back in contention for the weekend fixture. The attacking midfielder has been one of Marseille's most regular attacking options in recent weeks and his return is a welcome boost for coach Habib Beye heading into the final stretch of the season.
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