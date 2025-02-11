Hamed Traore News: Scores in draw

Traore scored a goal off his lone shot, created three chances, sent in two accurate crosses, made three tackles (one won) and was shown a yellow card during Sunday's 2-2 draw against Toulouse.

Traore had another very productive outing, creating a lot for teammates and then being on target on the lone scoring chance he had as he chipped the ball over the keeper after a long pass to give his team a 2-1 lead in the 73rd minute. With nine goals and one assists over 18 league starts, the attacker is definitely enjoying a career year.