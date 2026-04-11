Hamed Traore headshot

Hamed Traore News: Scores tap-in off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Traore scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Friday's 3-1 win against Metz.

Traore came off the bench in the 82nd minute and wasted no time making his presence felt, jumping on a through ball from Amine Gouiri in stoppage time before keeping his composure and tapping into an empty net in the 93rd minute to put the finishing touch on Marseille's 3-1 win and lift them past Lille into third place. He added a spark late with a pair of direct runs at the Metz back line and consistently pushed the tempo in the final minutes. The winger wrapped up his cameo with one goal and two shots in under 10 minutes, delivering maximum impact in limited time.

Hamed Traore
Marseille
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