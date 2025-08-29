Traore was formed at Macafa and Leader Foot Academie before moving to Italy at the age of 15-years-old. He began his professional career with Empoli, earning promotion to Serie A in 2018, then joined Sassuolo where he developed under coach Roberto de Zerbi. After a loan and permanent transfer, he established himself in Serie A with his creativity and technique. In January 2023 he moved to Bournemouth in the Premier League, but injuries limited his impact. He later had a stint at Napoli before joining Auxerre on loan for the 2024\/25 season, where he scored 10 goals and provided two assists in 26 matches. Traore has now signed with Marseille, aiming to continue his progress under his former coach Roberto de Zerbi and compete in the Champions League.