Traore scored Marseille's third goal in the 34th minute from an Emerson delivery, then provided the assist for Timothy Weah's header right before the break, as the Olympians ran away with the match before halftime. Traore was influential between the lines, creating three chances to go with two shots, which highlighted why OM signed him over the summer. The attacking midfielder has dealt with several injuries since the beginning of the season but is now set to contribute for Marseille and could see decent playing time in the frontline, although he faces competition from Igor Paixao for a starting role.