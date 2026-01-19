Igamane suffered the injury while playing for Morocco in the AFCON, and unfortunately the issue was as serious as feared, leaving him unavailable for the remainder of the 2025\/26 season. He made 13 Ligue 1 appearances (four starts) for Lille throughout the campaign, scoring five goals and an assist in that period. Additionally, he recorded four goals plus one assist over five Europa League games. Olivier Giroud and Soriba Diaoune are now the team's first and second options, respectively, to lead the front line in upcoming contests.