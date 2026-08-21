Hamza Igamane Injury: Ruled out with no return date

Igamane (knee) remains out for the time being with no return date yet given, according to coach Davide Ancelotti.

Igamane underwent successful ACL surgery earlier in the season after suffering the injury during the Africa Cup of Nations, and while he had recently resumed running as part of his rehabilitation at Lille's Domaine de Luchin facility, this update shows the club is still not ready to put a firm timeline on his comeback. With Olivier Giroud fully in the fold and available, Lille aren't under pressure to rush Igamane's return, allowing the Moroccan striker to continue his recovery at his own pace after a debut campaign that saw him score nine goals with two assists across 18 appearances before the injury struck.