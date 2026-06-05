Hamza Igamane Injury: Targeting start of 2026/27 season

Igamane (knee) is set to resume running this week and will remain at Lille's Domaine de Luchin training facility during the break to continue his rehabilitation, according to Le Petit Lillois.

Igamane had undergone successful ACL surgery earlier in the season after suffering the injury during the Africa Cup of Nations, and his return to running is an encouraging milestone in what has been a lengthy recovery process. The Moroccan striker ended his debut Lille campaign with nine goals and two assists across 18 appearances before the injury struck, and the club will be hoping to have him available for the start of the 2026/27 Ligue 1 season as they plan for the campaign ahead.