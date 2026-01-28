Igamane suffered an ACL injury during the AFCON and underwent a successful surgery on Wednesday. The striker will now begin a long term recovery that will sideline him until the early part of the 2026\/27 Ligue 1 season. His absence won't impact the starting squad since he was mainly the backup to Olivier Giroud, but Soriba Diaoune should see increased playing time moving forward. Igamane ends his first season with the Dogues with nine goals and two assists in 18 appearances across all competitions.