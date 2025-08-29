Igamane was formed at FAR Rabat where he broke into the first team at 18 years old. He became a starter the following year, won the 2023 Moroccan league title, reached the CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinals, and lifted the U23 Africa Cup of Nations with Morocco. After another solid season that included his first senior national team call-up, he joined Rangers in 2024 and quickly established himself, scoring 16 goals in 46 matches across all competitions, including four in the Europa League, and was named Rangers' Young Player of the Season. Igamane is known for his explosiveness, pressing, and versatility in attack, and now arrives at Lille as a forward with significant potential for further growth. Igamane will bring a solid alternative to veteran Oliver Giroud and another offensive option for coach Bruno Genesio.