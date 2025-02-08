Hamza Rafia Injury: Selected for Bologna tilt

Rafia will be an option Sunday versus Bologna, Lecce announced.

Rafia has healed up from a thigh strain that cost him four matches and will attempt to reclaim his previous starting job in the next few weeks, but Thorir Helgason has been sound in relief. He has totaled three key passes, 15 crosses (one accurate), 13 corners and 17 tackles (12 won) in his last five outings.