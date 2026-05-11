Hamzat Ojediran News: Set for suspension

Ojediran has picked up a fifth yellow card and will serve a one match suspension on Wednesday vs Minnesota.

Ojediran is set to miss his first league match off the season after picking up a fifth yellow card on the season. He's appeared in all 12 MLS appearances during his freshman year, scoring once while collecting 23 tackles ad making 12 clearances. If Joshua Atencio is ruled healthy, he will likely take his spot in the starting in Wednesday during his absence.