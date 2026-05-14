Hamzat Ojediran News: Suspension served

Ojediran has served his one-match suspension and is available for Saturday's clash against Real Salt Lake.

Ojediran had been forced to sit out Wednesday's fixture against Minnesota United after accumulating five yellow cards in MLS competition, with Connor Ronan covering in his absence. The defender has appeared in all 12 MLS matches this season, contributing one goal, 23 tackles and 12 clearances, and his return gives Colorado their preferred defensive options back heading into the weekend clash against Real Salt Lake.