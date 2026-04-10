Han-Noah Massengo Injury: Sits out with illness

Massengo didn't play in Friday's match against Hoffenheim due to illness.

Massengo missed a game for the first time this season and will remain questionable for upcoming contests. Despite logging just 10 minutes during his last appearance, the midfielder was previously active as a regular starter, scoring two goals and assisting once over 28 league appearances. Robin Fellhauer could continue to be deployed as a central midfielder if Massengo faces an extended absence.