Han-Noah Massengo News: Option moving forward

Massengo (illness) returned to full team training and is available moving forward, the club posted.

Massengo had missed Friday's fixture against Hoffenheim due to illness in what was his first absence of the season, but his swift return to the training pitch is a clean bill of health heading into the weekend. The midfielder should push to regain his starting role against Leverkusen after Robin Fellhauer covered in his absence, with Massengo's two goals and one assist across 28 league appearances this season underlining his importance to Augsburg's setup.