Han-Noah Massengo headshot

Han-Noah Massengo News: Will miss clash against Lyon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Massengo is set to be suspended after accumulating three yellow cards over a span of ten games, the league announced.

Massengo will miss the clash against Lyon on April. 13, after receiving his third yellow card in his last ten French competition appearances. The midfielder hasn't been a regular starter since mid-February, his absence will therefore not impact the starting XI.

Han-Noah Massengo
AJ Auxerre
