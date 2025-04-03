Han-Noah Massengo News: Will miss clash against Lyon
Massengo is set to be suspended after accumulating three yellow cards over a span of ten games, the league announced.
Massengo will miss the clash against Lyon on April. 13, after receiving his third yellow card in his last ten French competition appearances. The midfielder hasn't been a regular starter since mid-February, his absence will therefore not impact the starting XI.
