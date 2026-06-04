Hannes Delcroix News: Set to start at center-back

Delcroix has been named in Haiti's World Cup squad and is expected to start at center-back under coach Sebastien Migne, arriving at the tournament with the experience of a defender who came through the Anderlecht academy before reaching the Premier League with Burnley.

Delcroix joined FC Lugano in January 2026 after his time in England and brings a combination of aerial strength, positional discipline and physical presence to a Haitian backline that will face some of the most demanding tests imaginable in Group C against Brazil and Morocco. His Belgian academy training gives him the tactical understanding and technical foundation needed to compete at the highest level, and his ability to organize those around him will be crucial in a defensive unit that will need to be well-organized and collectively disciplined. For Haiti, Delcroix is the experienced defensive leader around whom manager Sebastien Migne will build his defensive structure this summer.