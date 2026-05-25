Hannes Wolf Injury: Dealing with breathing issues

Wolf (chest) experienced some trouble breathing at the end of Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Nashville and will be evaluated by the medical staff, according to coach Pascal Jansen, per Scott Churchson of Stream Punk.

Wolf couldn't end the final minutes of Sunday's clash against Nashville due to breathing issues and no further details have been provided on the nature of the issue. Wolf will be monitored over the coming days before any clarity emerges on his condition, with New York City's next fixture coming after the World Cup break. The club will provide a further update on his availability once the evaluation has been completed.