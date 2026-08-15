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Hannes Wolf Injury: Out with leg injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Wolf is sidelined for the time being due to a leg issue, per the MLS Player Status Report.

Wolf is a reliable left winger who brings creativity and intelligence in the half-spaces to NYCFC's attack, and his leg injury is a new addition to the club's difficult injury situation. His absence removes a technically gifted option from the midfield at a point in the season where NYCFC needs all available contributors. His recovery timeline remains in doubt heading into the final half of the season. Both Benie Traore and Malachi Jones will contend for a starting role on the flank for as long as Wolf is sidelined.

Hannes Wolf
New York City FC
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