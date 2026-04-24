Hannes Wolf Injury: Picks up leg injury

Wolf is out for the time being with a leg injury, per the MLS Player Status Report.

Wolf is a new addition to NYCFC's report this matchday, adding another leg injury to a club that has been dealing with these throughout the season. He's been a creative presence in their midfield and a player with real fantasy value when healthy and in the lineup, making his absence this weekend one of the more impactful new additions to the report. He is an everyday starter, so this will force a change, with Talles Magno as a possible replacement.