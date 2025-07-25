Hannes Wolf Injury: Should return against Dallas

Wolf (leg) missed the last contest against Kansas City and should return for Friday's clash with Dallas, as he was not listed on the MLS injury report.

Wolf wasn't an option for their last game against SKC due to a leg injury, but the issue appears to be minor as he is expected to return for Friday's match and slot back into the starting role on the left wing against Dallas. This is good news for NYC, as he is an undisputed starter in the frontline and has been in excellent form with eight goal contributions in his last eight MLS games.