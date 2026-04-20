Hannes Wolf News: Assists Saturday
Wolf assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and four chances created in Saturday's 2-1 loss against Charlotte FC.
Wolf managed to leave Saturday's game with an assist, his first of the season during the loss to Charlotte. This puts him at two goal and one assist in eight MLS appearances, creating nine chances with 13 tackles in the process.
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