Hannes Wolf headshot

Hannes Wolf News: Assists Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Wolf assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and four chances created in Saturday's 2-1 loss against Charlotte FC.

Wolf managed to leave Saturday's game with an assist, his first of the season during the loss to Charlotte. This puts him at two goal and one assist in eight MLS appearances, creating nine chances with 13 tackles in the process.

Hannes Wolf
New York City FC
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